NTA NEET result 2020 to be announced on October 16

NTA NEET Result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on Friday, October 16, the Supreme Court was informed on Monday. The apex court also allowed NTA to conduct a special exam for candidates who could not appear for the NEET due to COVID-19 were stuck in the containment zones. The exam will be held on October 14.

NTA conducted NEET on September 13 in the offline mode. Students who could not appear are given the second opportunity to take the exam, as reported by ANI.

Supreme Court allows NEET exam to be conducted on October 14 for students who could not appear for it due to COVID-19 infection or because of residing in containment zones; results on October 16. pic.twitter.com/8dkAk59Zxt — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020

The scores will be used for admission into medical and dental colleges in the country. Also, NEET rank/marks are used for admission into AYUSH and veterinary colleges across India. On the basis of NEET scores, 542 medical and 313 dental colleges will offer admission into 80,055 MBBS and 26,949 BDS seats respectively to the qualified candidates.

Candidates can check the result at the official website, ntaneet.nic.in. Along with the result, NEET qualifying cutoff will also be declared. To download the result, candidates will have to enter their roll number, date of birth and security pin.

NEET Counselling

NEET counselling for admission into 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges and seats in deemed/central universities will be conducted by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The counselling for admission through state quota seats (85 per cent seats in government colleges and seats in private colleges) will be done by the respective state counselling authorities.

