NTA NEET Result 2020 declared: Check rank list, know the toppers

NTA NEET Result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Over 14.37 lakh candidates who had appeared for the medical entrance exam can check the result through the websites- ntaresults.nic.in, nta.ac.in, ntaneet.nic.in. The NTA also conducted re-exam on October 14 following the Supreme Court’s order.

For the first time, both rank 1 and rank 2 holders have got full marks in NEET. The rank 1 has been obtained by Soyeb Aftab from Odisha and rank 2 is by Akansha Singh from Uttar Pradesh. Among top five, there are three women. Further, rank 3, 4, 5 and 6 have obtained same marks at 715.

NTA NEET result 2020: Top 10 rank holders

Rank 1: Soyeb Aftab – 720 marks

Rank 2: Akanksha Singh – 720 marks

Rank 3: Tummala Snikitha – 715 marks

Rank 4: Vineet Sharma – 715 marks

Rank 5: Amisha Khaitan – 715 marks

Rank 6: Guthi Chaitany – 715 marks

Rank 7: Satrwik Godara – 711 marks

Rank 8: Srijan R – 710 marks

Rank 9: Karthik Reddy – 710 marks

Rank 10: Matravadia Maanit – 710 marks

Of the total 1,59,7435 candidates who registered for NEET 2020, as many as 13,66,945 candidates appeared for the exam. Of these, 7,71,500 have qualified. While 3.43 lakh males have qualified the exam, among females 4.27 lakh have passed it. Among transgenders out of the six students who registered for the exam, only four appeared and one qualified.

NTA NEET result 2020: Cut-off

NTA NEET Result 2020: Websites to check

The candidates can check the result through the websites- nta.ac.in, ntaneet.nic.in, ntaresult.nic.in.

How to check NEET Result 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website ntaresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘NEET 2020 scorecard’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

To qualify for MBBS/BSD courses, candidates need to obtain a minimum 50th percentile in NEET. For those from the reserved categories including SC and ST category, the minimum marks are 40th percentile and for PwD candidates it is 45th percentile. The NEET score is accepted in Indian colleges and institutes and as per the latest rule, NEET is also mandatory for Indian students aspiring to study medicine and related fields abroad. Candidates who qualify for the counselling are those who are under 15 per cent of all India quota seats.

