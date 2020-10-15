NTA NEET Result 2020 tomorrow: Here’s how to check

NEET result will be available at nta.ac.in, ntaneet.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

NTA NEET Result 2020: The result for National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET 2020) will be announced on October 16 by the National Testing Agency. Over 14.37 lakh candidates who had appeared for the medical entrance exam on September 13 can check the results through the websites- nta.ac.in, ntaneet.nic.in. Students will have to enter their roll number mentioned on the admit card to view their scorecard.

The NTA also conducted re-exam on September 14 following the Supreme Court’s order. In the exam held Wednesday, the physics section was termed difficult. In comparison to phase-I, both chemistry and biology were easier this time.

The NEET result declaration time is not confirmed yet and once it will be released, we will update it on this page. Candidates can keep checking the article for more updates.

NTA NEET Result 2020: When and where to check

Once released, the candidates can check the result through the websites- nta.ac.in, ntaneet.nic.in.

How to check NEET Result 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Read | Check expected cut-off for colleges state-wise, admission process

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

To qualify for MBBS/BSD courses, candidates need to obtain a minimum 50th percentile in NEET. For those from the reserved categories including SC and ST category, the minimum marks are 40th percentile and for PwD candidates it is 45th percentile. The NEET score is accepted in Indian colleges and institutes and as per the latest rule, NEET is also mandatory for Indian students aspiring to study medicine and related fields abroad.

Candidates who qualify for the counselling are those who are under 15 per cent of all India quota seats. The NTA will forward the list of successful candidates to DG of Health Services, medical examination cell of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. While the NTA will be declaring the rank, the counselling will be done by the Ministry.

NEET 2020 | Check expected cut-off for colleges state-wise, admission process | How to use rank predictor tool? | Know the expected cut-off | How to download unofficial NEET answer key | List of top 10 medical colleges in India

Special quota for terror attack victims

This year, the government has introduced a quota for family members of those affected by terror attacks in both MBBS and BDS admissions. Children of such people who are exposed to substantive risks due to their assignment mainly related to combating acts of terrorism, children of people who have come in the ‘hit list’ of terrorist organisations, and children of such families who have migrated from Kashmir due to the current situation and have lost their means of livelihood including their business or use of their properties are also eligible for the central pool of MBBS and BDS seats.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd