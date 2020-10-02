NTA NEET 2020: Check previous year cut-off for top medical colleges

NTA NEET result 2020: Check cut-off, admission process for top medical colleges in India. Representational image/ file

NTA NEET Result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET result by October 12 on the official website ntaneet.nic.in. The qualifying cut-off will also be released along with the result in the online mode.

NEET 2020 Result: How to check?

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the NEET result.

Step 1: Visit the official website: ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘View NEET-UG 2020 -Result’

Step 3: Enter the NEET credentials like the roll number, date of birth and click on submit

Step 4: NEET 2020 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the NEET result

Step 6: Candidates are advised to take a printout of it for future reference.

NEET cut-off

NEET cut-off is the rank of the last candidate who gets admission to the respective college. The cut-off is determined by the authorities after considering some factors such as the difficulty level of the NEET exam, number of candidates applying for admission, availability of seats, category of the candidate and others.

Candidates can check the previous year’s cut-off for reference and get an idea about the marks and ranks they should secure in the exam to have good chances of admission. NEET 2019 cut-off for the top medical colleges has been provided in the table below.

NEET 2019 cut-off for All India Quota Seats

The NEET exam was held on September 13 in offline mode. NEET question papers for all the codes have been released on the official website on October 1.

