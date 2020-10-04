NTA NEET Result 2020: Check cut-off trends of previous years

NEET Result 2020: Check expected cut-off here. Representational image/ file

NTA NEET Result 2020: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET result by October 12. The result will be declared in the online mode for over 13 lakh candidates on the official website, ntaneet.nic.in. Candidates will have to fill their credentials like roll number and date of birth to check the result. The qualifying cut-off will also be declared along with the result.

NEET results will be released in the form of a scorecard. Details such as the candidate’s All India Rank, category rank, total marks scored, NEET percentile score will be mentioned in the scorecard.

NEET cut-off

NEET cut-off is the minimum marks that candidates need to secure in the entrance exam to become eligible to apply for admission into MBBS/BDS courses.

The cut-off changes every year depending on factors such as the difficulty level of the NEET exam, number of aspirants appearing for the exam, availability of seats, etc. and it also vary category wise. Candidates can check the previous years’ NEET cut-off trends which have been mentioned in the table below.

NEET qualifying marks for MBBS/BDS

NTA concluded the NEET exam on September 13 in offline mode and is likely to declare the result by October 12. On the basis of NEET scores, 542 medical and 313 dental colleges will offer admission into 80,055 MBBS and 26,949 BDS seats respectively to the qualified candidates.

