NTA NEET Result 2020: Check last year cut-off for private colleges, deemed universities

NTA NEET Result 2020: Check cut-off for private colleges, deemed varsities. Representational image/ file

NTA NEET Result 2020: National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted the NEET 2020 on September 13 and is expected to release the result of NEET on or before October 12. Along with the result, NTA will also declare the NEET qualifying cut-off.

All candidates securing marks equal to or above the qualifying cut-off will be deemed eligible to apply for admission into medical and dental colleges in the country. NEET scores are also used for admission into AYUSH and BVSc and AH courses.

Recommended: [Check your Admission chances in Govt. & Private MBBS, BDS colleges through NEET Score] Start Here – NEET 2020 College Predictor]

NEET cut-off for admissions varies for each institute, category etc. Many factors are considered while determining the cut-off such as the difficulty level of the exam, candidates applying for admission, total number of seats available in the institute, and such.

To make a good decision about the institute and course before applying for admissions, candidates can check the previous years’ NEET cut-off for private colleges and deemed universities.

NEET 2020 | Check expected cut-off for colleges state-wise, admission process | How to use rank predictor tool? | Know the expected cut-off | How to download unofficial NEET answer key | List of top 10 medical colleges in India

NEET cut-off for MBBS deemed universities

NEET cut-off for MBBS private colleges

NEET counselling for admission into 15 per cent all india quota seats, deemed/ central universities will be conducted by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) after the declaration of the results.

The admission to the 85 per cent state quota seats in government colleges and all the seats in private colleges will be under the purview of the respective state counselling authorities. The process for state and all India will be separate.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd