NTA NEET Result 2020: Check cut-off for MBBS admission in Maharashtra

NEET Result 2020: Check criteria for MBSS admission in Maharashtra. Representational image/ file

NTA NEET Result 2020: Commissionerate of Common Entrance Test (CET), Maharashtra will conduct the counselling process for admission into MBBS/ BDS courses. Admission will be done on the basis of NEET scores only. Candidates will have to register themselves with the state counselling cell for admissions.

Recommended: [Check your Admission chances in Govt. & Private MBBS, BDS colleges through NEET Score] Start Here – NEET 2020 College Predictor]

The cut-off for 15 per cent All India Quota seats in government medical/ dental colleges of Maharashtra will be declared by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) while the cut-off for the rest 85 per cent seats in government colleges and 100 per cent seats in private colleges in the state will be released by the state counselling cell.

NEET 2020 | Check expected cut-off for colleges state-wise, admission process | How to use rank predictor tool? | Know the expected cut-off | How to download unofficial NEET answer key | List of top 10 medical colleges in India

Various factors are considered while determining the cut-off like the level of difficulty of NEET exam, the number of candidates applying for admission in Maharashtra, availability of seats in colleges, and others. Since NEET cut-off for Maharashtra has not been declared yet, candidates can refer to the previous years’ cut-off which is provided in the table below.

Read | Here’s how IITs, IIMs are planning to get jobs for their students in Covid-hit economy

NEET 2019 MBBS cut-off Maharashtra for state quota seats

NEET 2019 BDS cut-off Maharashtra for state quota seats

To check the admission chances and the cut-off of all the medical/dental colleges in Maharashtra, candidates can use the NEET college predictor using the link provided above.

Counselling process for admission through state quota seats in Maharashtra will start after the declaration of NEET result. The result is likely to be declared by October 12.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd