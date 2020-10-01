NTA NEET result 2020: Check previous year cut-off, admission process for MBBS colleges in Uttar Pradesh

NEET 2020: Check criteria for MBSS admission in Uttar Pradesh. Representational image

NTA NEET result 2020: Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh will conduct the counselling for admission into the MBBS/ BDS course offered by colleges in Uttar Pradesh. The admission will be done on the basis of NEET scores only. Counselling process will begin after the declaration of NEET result.

DMET, Uttar Pradesh will release the cut-off and conduct the counselling for 85 per cent state quota seats in government medical and dental colleges and all the seats in private colleges of the state. Counselling for 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats is through Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the process is separate for this.

NEET cut-off is the rank of the last candidate who has availed the last seat in the respective colleges and this varies for each category. The cut-off is determined by the authorities after considering various factors such as the level of difficulty of the NEET exam, availability of seats in colleges, the number of candidates applying for admission, and such.

Previous year cut-off of Uttar Pradesh has been provided in the table below to help candidates get an idea about the rank/ scores they need to secure in the exam to get admission.

NEET 2019 MBBS cut-off for UP state quota seats

NEET 2019 BDS cut-off for UP state quota seats

To check the admission chances and the cut-off of all the medical/ dental colleges in Uttar Pradesh, candidates can use the NEET college predictor using the link provided on this page. NEET result is expected to be declared by October 12. The counselling process will begin after the declaration of the NEET result.

