NTA NEET 2020: Check previous year cut-off, admission process for MBBS colleges in Kerala

NTA NEET result 2020: The Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE), Thiruvananthapuram is the authority responsible for conducting the counselling process and releasing the cut-off for admission into MBBS/ BDS courses in Kerala. Admission into medical and allied courses in Kerala will be done on the basis of NEET scores only.

CEE will conduct the counselling for admission into 85 per cent state quota seats for MBBS and BDS courses in government colleges and all the seats in self-financing/private medical and dental colleges in Kerala. The cut-off for 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges will be declared by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

Candidates should know that cut-off is determined after considering a few factors which are listed below:

– Difficulty level of the NEET exam

– Availability of seats in the colleges

– Number of candidates appearing for the exam

Candidates can refer to the previous year cut-off of Kerala which has been provided in the table below.

NEET 2019 MBBS cut-off Kerala for state quota seats

NEET 2019 BDS cut-off Kerala for state quota seats

To check the admission chances and the cut-off of all the medical/dental colleges in Kerala, candidates can use the NEET 2020 College Predictor using the link provided above. NEET 2020 has been conducted on September 13. The result is expected to be declared by October 12. The counselling process will begin after the declaration of the NEET result.

