NTA NEET Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Results at 10 am, check through these websites

NEET Result 2019 LIVE Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. “The results of NEET examination will be declared today by 12 noon. The candidates can check the result through the website ntaneet.nic.in,” Higher Education secretary R. Subrahmanyam told indianexpress.com.

NTA NEET result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Over 15 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET examination that was conducted on May 5, 2019 in 156 cities across the country. But for students from Odisha or those whose centres were in Odisha, the exam was postponed to May 20 due to cyclone Fani. Many Karnataka students who missed the NEET exam due to a train delay were given a chance to re-appear for the exam on May 20.

According to experts, this time the cut-off is likely to go higher than last year’s cut-off. Academic head, Gradeup, Navin C Joshi said that the cut-off for the general category may range between 125 to 135 score. “The expected general cut off for NEET qualified would vary between 125-135 marks. But for admissions in colleges the cut off may vary 510-520 marks,” said Joshi.