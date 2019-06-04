NTA NEET result 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Results today at these websites, how to check

NTA NEET Result 2019 LIVE Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. “The results of NEET examination will be declared today. The candidates can check the result through the website ntaneet.nic.in,” Higher Education secretary R. Subrahmanyam told indianexpress.com.
NTA NEET result 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the download result link
Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number
READ | NTA NEET results 2019 updates
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
Over 15 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET examination that was conducted on May 5, 2019 in 156 cities across the country. But for students from Odisha or those whose centres were in Odisha, the exam was postponed to May 20 due to cyclone Fani. Many Karnataka students who missed the NEET exam due to a train delay were given a chance to re-appear for the exam on May 20.
According to experts, this time the cut-off is likely to go higher than last year’s cut-off. Academic head, Gradeup, Navin C Joshi said that the cut-off for the general category may range between 125 to 135 score. “The expected general cut off for NEET qualified would vary between 125-135 marks. But for admissions in colleges the cut off may vary 510-520 marks,” said Joshi.
How was the Phyics paper, check expert's reaction
Amritlal Goswami, the teacher of KV Kolkata rated the NEET paper average, saying, "The questions in Physics were more conceptual and application based. The Chemistry, Mathematics portion are easy to crack." "The Physics paper has 45 per cent questions from Quantum Mechanics and rest from the other part. About 45 per cent of the questions are easy, 35 per cent moderate and another 20 difficult," the teacher said.
How was the Chemistry paper
According to Chemistry teacher Mahua Mukherjeee, "The Chemistry portion was moderate, and the questions asked from both 11th and 12th syllabus. The section had one or two conceptual based questions with most of them can be rated from moderate to easy." "The questions were mostly based on NCERT pattern, while some of the questions were out of syllabus."
How was Biology
The Biology teacher Amritanshu Mitra said, “The Biology paper was moreover moderate with most of the questions came from Human Psychology, Reproduction, Genetics, Molecular Biology, Ecology. Most of the questions were based on NCERT syllabus. There were 58 questions from the 12th standard and 35 from 11th standard.”
NEET 2019: Check the last year cut-off
Last year, the cut-off for the general category was (691-119), Other Backward Class was (118-96), Scheduled Class and Scheduled Tribe was (118-96).
On inquiry, the student told the constable he had forgotten to bring his photograph without which one cannot take the test. Understanding the situation, Saravankumar took Rs 40 from his pocket and handed it over to the anxious student to enable him take the photograph which he eventually took and attended the exam.
The gesture of the policeman won the appreciation of one and all at the exam venue, as reported by PTI
Cop's timely gesture helps student take NEET in Tamil Nadu
Timely help from a police constable helped a student appear for NEET Sunday after the latter arrived at the examination hall without his photograph. The constable P Saravanakumar, on security duty at the National Model School, a NEET exam centre, noticed a student looking helpless and wandering about aimlessly, as reported by PTI.
NEET 2019: Check expert's reactions
The overall level of the NEET examination was between easy to moderate level. Most of the questions were based on NCERT textbooks. There were no surprises in the exam. The pattern was similar to that of last years. No section was particularly difficult. There were almost 7-8 questions directly taken from previous year’s paper and NCERT textbook. The questions were direct. An aspirant who has studied from NCERT, will be able to score well in the exam. The expected general cut off for NEET qualified would vary between 125-135. But for admissions in colleges the cut off may vary 510-520.
On the whole, Physics section was easy, however, some students faced difficulty in Physics numericals. Chemistry section was of moderate difficulty level. Whereas Zoology and Botany were a mix of factual and easy conceptual questions with high weight-age given to Microbes in Human welfare in Botany and cell the unit of life having in Zoology respectively.
- Navin C Joshi, Academic head and VP (NEET and JEE) at Gradeup
'Overall NEET 2019 was of moderate difficulty level with Physics being the most difficult,' says Rajshekhar Ratrey, VP, Educational Content, Toppr.com
Overall NEET 2019 was of moderate difficulty level with Physics being the most difficult of the three subjects while Biology was the easiest but lengthy. The expected cut off for today's exam is 130- 140.
Out of the total 45 questions in Physics, 9 were tricky, 25 of medium difficulty level and 7 were easy. In Chemistry, the questions related to chemical reactions were tricky. Out of the total of 45 questions in Chemistry, 7 were tricky, 20 were of medium difficulty level and 18 questions were easy. Biology section was the easiest but the lengthiest with 45 questions each from Botany and Zoology. Out of total 90 questions, 35 were easy, 45 of medium difficulty level and only 10 questions were difficult.
How was NEET paper, expert's take
NEET 2019 was conducted in the second half of today. Exam duration and the pattern of the exam did not pose any differences when compared to previous years except for the fact that in Biology the questions were shuffled across Botany and Zoology.
Exam was below expected levels of difficulty with respect to Physics; generally students were happy about the increase in the number theory based questions or simple application based numerical. Compared to 2018, 'Physics was a piece of cake', exclaimed a student.
One could say that Chemistry was also considered 'easy' - most questions were direct and not demanding complex understanding or calculations.
Biology takes the center stage with questions off-NCERT questions, slightly confusing match the following type questions and lengthy to read theory questions. Experts are sure that students would have had a tough time with Biology in NEET 2019.
- Paper analysis by Bhuvana Anilkumar, Head JEE & NEET exam, T.I.M.E.
