NTA NEET result 2019: Check result date, cut-off, how to resolve tie and counselling schedule updates

NTA NEET result 2019: After releasing the preliminary answer keys for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2019, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the result. According to the official notification, the NEET result 2019 will be declared on June 5, 2019. In the national-level entrance exam for the medical and dental courses, a total of 15,19,375 candidates registered out of which 14,10,754 aspirants appeared for the exam.

To qualify for MBBS/BSD courses, candidates need to obtain minimum 50th percentile in NEET. For those belonging to reserved including SC and ST category, the minimum marks are 40th percentile and for PwD candidates it is 45th percentile. The NEET score is accepted in Indian colleges and institutes and as per the latest rule, it is also mandatory for Indian students aspiring to study medicine/related fields abroad.

NTA NEET result 2019: How are ties resolved?

In case two or more candidates score the same marks then the following process will be eligible to break a tie

First preference will be given to candidate scoring higher marks in Botony and Zoology

If the tie remains, preference will be given to students with higher marks in chemistry

If the marks continue to tally, the student with less number of incorrect answers will be considered first

As the last option to break the tie, students who are older in age will be given preference

According to the official notification, the result will be hosted on the NTA website only for 60 days’ time and students need to download the same within the given time frame.

NTA NEET result 2019: Counselling

Candidates who qualify for counselling are those who are under 15 per cent of all India quota seats. The NTA will forward the list of successful candidates to DG of Health Services, medical examination cell of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. While the NTA will be declaring the rank, the counselling will be done by the Ministry.

Information for online counselling would be available on the website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at http://www.mcc.nic.in after result declaration. Last year, the first counselling has begun from August 31 and continued till September 3. While candidates are expected to get as much time this year too, the final dates are yet to be declared.

NTA NEET result 2019: EWS quota

On instructions of the Government of India, EWS quota will be applicable for NEET UG admissions. The NTA had opened a window for candidates to update their category too last week. According to the letter that reached NTA, “The counselling authorities shall identify, the institutions giving EWS quota and conduct counselling for these seats as a separate category.”

The exam was to be conducted on May 5, 2019 across India but due to cyclone Fani, the exam was cancelled in Odisha region while in other parts the exam continued to be held as per schedule. Over 500 students also missed NEET on May 5 due to a train delay in Karnataka. For these students and those whose exam centre was in Odisha, the test was reconducted on May 20. Now, NTA will declare the result of all these students together.