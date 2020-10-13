NTA to hold NEET re-exam tomorrow: Here’s all you need to know

NEET 2020 re-exam on October 14 (Representational image)

NTA NEET 2020: After the Supreme Court’s directions, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the medical and dental entrance exam — NEET 2020 again for students who were not eligible to appear for the exam due to the ongoing pandemic. The exam will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm and the combined result of September 13 and October 14 will be declared on October 16.

Who can appear for the exam: COVID-19 affected candidates, who were either COVID-19 positive or were in containment zones as on September 13 are eligible for the second attempt of the exam. Further, candidates who may approach the NTA at least 24-hours before the commencement of the exam with certificates from competent authority regarding their COVID-19 status or being in containment zone at a relevant time will also be allowed, as per the NTA.

How many students are expected to appear: Of the 15.97 lakh candidates who registered, 14.37 lakh students appeared for the exam. The remaining 1.6 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the exam in the second attempt. The number of students who would avail the facility is not known yet.

COVID instructions: Just like the first attempt the second attempt of the NEET 2020 will also be held amid strict precautions. Students will mandatory will have to wear masks, gloves will be allowed too. Students will be allowed to carry sanitisers in a transparent bottle inside the exam hall, however, communication device, metal, or any reading material is banned as part of the anti-cheating measure.

To pass the exam, candidates need to obtain at least 50 percentile marks. Qualifying students will then be ranked based on their merit and counselling will be held based on the merit of the candidates. The counselling will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

In a first, spouses and children of terror attack victims will now get a reservation in MBBS and BDS admissions. Children of such people who are exposed to substantive risks due to their assignment mainly related to combating acts of terrorism, children of people who have come in the ‘hit list’ of terrorist organisations, and children of such families who have migrated from Kashmir due to the current situation and have lost their means of livelihood including their business or use of their properties are also eligible for the central pool of MBBS and BDS seats under the newly introduced reservation.

