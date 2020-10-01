NTA NEET question papers released, result soon

NEET 2020 question paper reelased at ntaneet.nic.in (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/ Representational)

NTA NEET 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released question papers for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 on its official website, ntaneet.nic.in. The NTA had earlier released the preliminary answer key for which candidates were asked to submit challenges till September 29. Now, NTA is expected to release the final answer key.

The final answer key will have all the changes accepted based on the raised objections. Further, the result too will be based on the same. While the result is expected by October-mid, students now can calculate their results by matching their OMR sheet, answer key, and question paper. Students can give themselves four marks for every correct answer and deduct one mark for a wrong attempt.

To pass NEET, students have to secure 50 percentile marks. Every medical and dental college will release its own cut-off based on which seats will be allotted. The NTA will release the result but counselling is done by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC).

Of the total seats, 15 per cent seats are reserved under all India quota while for the rest, colleges have state-wise counselling. This year, the government has decided to give reservation to wards and spouses of those killed in a terrorist attack under AIQ.

The cut-off is determined by the authorities after considering various factors such as the level of difficulty of the NEET exam, availability of seats in colleges, the number of candidates applying for admission among others.

Of over 15.9 lakh students who registered for the medical and dental courses entrance exam, about 14.37 lakh had appeared for it from across India on September 13 despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

