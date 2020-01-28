NEET PG results 2020 to be released on this date

NEET PG results 2020 are available at the websites- ntaboard.edu.in, nbe.edu.in NEET PG results 2020 are available at the websites- ntaboard.edu.in, nbe.edu.in

NEET PG results 2020: The results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2020 will be released before January 31, 2020. The candidates who had appeared for the entrance exam can check the results through the official website- nbe.edu.in.

The individual scorecards will be available for download at the official website. NEET PG was conducted on January 5 in across 165 cities on the computer-based platform in one single session. Last year, the result was declared on January 31, 2019.

Candidates will not get the scorecard via post and they have to download the same by following these steps written below.

NEET PG results 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, natboard.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click NEET PG under result section

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The merit position for all India 50 per cent quota seats will be declared separately. Candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria.

Last year, as many as 1.48 lakh candidates participated in the NEET PG. The entrance exam is held for admission to Master of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (DM) courses offered in government, private, deemed and central universities.

