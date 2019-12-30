NEET PG 2020 admit card to release tomorrow, check exam dates

NEET PG 2020 will be held on January 5 NEET PG 2020 will be held on January 5

NEET PG 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG) on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. The candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card from the official website- natboard.edu.in.

“The admit card for the NEET PG 2020 shall be live on December 31, 2019,” read the official notification. The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will be conducting NEET-PG 2020 on January 5. The examination will be conducted in the computer-based mode.

NEET is held for admission to Master of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (DM) courses offered in government, private, deemed and central universities. In 2016, NEET was made mandatory for admission in the medical colleges in India in the undergraduate and postgraduate level.

NEET PG 2020: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website- natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

NEET PG 2020 exam pattern includes a total of 300 objective type questions for which each candidate will be allotted three hours and 30 minutes. The medical entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 5.

