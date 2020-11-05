NTA NEET first round seat allotment result 2020 to be released today, here’s how to check

NEET first seat allotment result available at mcc.nic.in. Representational image/ file

NTA NEET first round seat allotment result 2020: The result for seat allotment for the first round of registration for admission to medical and dental courses based on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 will be released today. The candidates can check the counselling result at mcc.nic.in.

Those who get selected in the first round will have to report for document verification from November 6 to 12.

Since the counselling is being held online, no special documents will be needed at the time of registration, however, the following documents will be needed while reporting at the institute –

— Admit card issued by NTA

— Result/ rank letter

— Date of birth certificate (class 10 would also do)

— Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates

— Eight passports sized photographs

— Provisional allotment letter

— Identity proof

— Reservation certificate, as applicable.

NEET 2020: How to check allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website- mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Round 1 seat allotment result’

Step 3: A pdf file with the name of the candidates will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have released the rank lists for NEET. The cut-off for both the medical colleges remains the same- general category — 147 marks, physically handicapped- 129 marks and OBC/ SC/ ST- 113 marks. A total of 7,71,500 candidates have qualified NEET this year, the result of which was released on October 16.

