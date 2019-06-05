NEET UG 2019 final answer keys released, result to be declared today

NTA NEET final answer keys 2019: The National Testing Agency has released the final answer keys of the NEET 2019 examination. All the candidates who had appeared for the NEET 2019 can check the answer keys on the official website, ntaneet.nic.in. The results of the NEET examination will also be declared today.

Advertising

The general category candidates will be considered for the NEET 2019 merit list if they score a minimum of 50 per cent. For those belonging to reserved including SC and ST category, the minimum marks are 40 percentile and for PwD candidates it is 45 percentile.

LIVE Updates | NTA NEET result 2019

NEET answer keys 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the download answer key on the homepage

Advertising

Step 3: Enter your registration number or roll number and password. Then click on submit

Step 4: A pdf file with answer key will open

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

READ | NTA NEET Result 2019 updates

About NEET

The NEET is a three-hour long exam which includes three sections – physics, chemistry, and biology. Of the total 180 questions, 90 would be from biology and 45 each from physics and chemistry. The national level competitive exam is a pre-requisite for admission to medical and dental courses in India and abroad for Indian students.

Over 15 lakh candidates have registered for the NEET examination that was conducted in 156 cities across the country. The number of students has gone up from 13 lakh last year to 15 lakh this year.

The reason could be making NEET mandatory for Indian students aspiring to pursue medicine abroad as well. But with the increase in the competition, applicants will have to work a lot harder to reach their goal.