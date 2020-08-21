NTA NEET 2020 exam city information released, here’s how to find your centre

The candidates can check their centre location through the website- ntaneet.nic.in

NTA NEET 2020: The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the centre locations for the upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020). The candidates can check their centre locations for the scheduled medical entrance exam on September 13 through the website- ntaneet.nic.in. To find their centre location, the candidates need to give their application number and password.

The admit card of the NEET 2020 will be released next week. After postponement on several occasions due to COVID-19 pandemic, the engineering, medical entrance exams is finally scheduled to be held in September following the Supreme Court verdict.

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking postponement of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), scheduled to be held in September 2020. It said the postponement will put students’ career in peril.

“Career of students cannot be put under jeopardy for long,” the court said, adding that it has taken note of assurance by authorities that the exams will be held with adequate precautions.

Nearly 16 lakh students applied to appear for NEET. Candidates were given several options to opt for the nearest exam centre. The number of exam centres, claims NTA, have also been increased by almost double to ensure the safety of students

