NTA NEET counselling schedule to be released soon, here are the details

NTA NEET 2020 result: The Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the counselling for admission into 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government medical and dental colleges (except in Jammu & Kashmir), for all the seats in central and deemed universities, for Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC).

The official counselling schedule is expected to be released soon at the website- mcc.nic.in. Counselling would be conducted in online mode. NEET qualified candidates will be eligible to participate in the counselling process.

The MBBS/BDS seats which were filled under insured persons (IP) quota in ESIC medical/ dental colleges until last year will now be filled by DGHS under AIQ quota seats. Counselling for admission into AIIMS and JIPMER institutions will also be conducted by MCC.

To participate in the counselling process, candidates will have to do the registration on the official website.

Step-wise counselling process is as follows:

Step 1: Registration

Step 2: Counselling Fee payment

Step 3: Choice filling and locking

Step 4: Release of seat allotment list

Step 5: Reporting to the allotted college.

Seat matrix, fee structure, counselling process, counselling scheme, important dates, FAQs will be updated at the official website soon. Candidates should keep a track of the website to stay updated.

