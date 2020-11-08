NEET counselling 2020: MCC extends round 1 reporting date, issues important notice for AIIMS candidates

NEET counselling 2020: The candidates can now report at their institutions till November 14. Representational image/ file

NEET counselling 2020: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has extended the last date for shortlisted candidates in the round one NEET counselling for reporting/ admission at the allotted colleges. The candidates can now report at their institutions till November 14, which was November 12.

According to MCC, “This for information to all the Candidates and the Participating colleges that the date for reporting/admission at the allotted colleges has been extended till November 14.”

The council has also issued a statement for candidates who have been allotted seats at AIIMS. As per the notification, candidates who have been allotted seats at AIIMS Guwahati, Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu will now have to report at institutes in Bhubaneshwar, PGI Chandigarh, AIIMS Rishikesh respectively.

At the institutes, students will have to get their documents verified and pay a registration fee to confirm admission. The documents needed at the time of reporting are as follows –

— Admit card issued by NTA

— Result/ rank letter

— Date of birth certificate (class 10 would also do)

— Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates

— Eight passports sized photographs

— Provisional allotment letter

— Identity proof

— Reservation certificate, as applicable.

The security deposit will be forfeited if a candidate who has been allotted a seat in the second round or subsequent rounds and does not join the respective institution or surrender the seat due to any unforeseen reason. Also, the security deposit will be forfeited if the admission gets cancelled due to any reason, as per the rules.

Those who could not get a seat in the first round can register for the second round from November 18 to November 22. The choice filling facility will be held from November 19 to 22. Choice locking will be available from 3 pm of November 22 till 11:59 pm on November 22.

