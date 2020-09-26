NTA NEET 2020 Answer Key released, window to raise objections not active yet

NEET answer key released at ntaneet.nic.in. Representational image

NTA NEET 2020 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) had released the answer key of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020). Candidates can check the advanced answer key for candidates for all the sets (E1- E6, F1-F6, G1-G6, H1-H6), however, the window to raise objections will not be open just yet.

“The candidates are advised to go through the same ( answer key) and keep themselves ready for challenges of the draft answer keys,” read an official notice by the NTA. “Please note that this public notice is not for inviting challenge of the keys which will be done later on, and for that proper notice will be issued. Therefore, kindly do not email your responses or clarification regarding the Keys and please wait for the process of raising challenges for the same,” it added

NTA NEET 2020 Answer Key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- nta.ac.in, under the ‘latest announcements’ box

Step 2: Click on the ‘NEET answer key 2020’ link on the homepage

Step 3: A PDF will open, scroll down to check the answer key

Till last year, students were given the chance to raise objections, if any as soon as the answer key used to be released. This year, there seems to be a slight change. All the candidates who had appeared for NEET 2020 can check the answer keys on the official website, nta.ac.in under the ‘latest announcement’ box.

The NEET result 2020 is expected to be released soon. Because the exam was postponed several times, the Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had said that the results will be released soon to avoid any further delay in the new sessions. NTA had earlier released JEE result within five days and NEET result 2020 is expected by mid-October, however, there is no official date announced by NTA yet.

Those who score at least 50 percentile in NEET will be considered as pass, however, candidates will be selected based on merit. The counselling will be conducted after the result is announced.

A total of 14.37 lakh — over 85 per cent of the total of 15.9 lakh students appeared for the medical entrance exam on September 13 despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

