NTA NEET admit card 2020 not releasing today

NTA NEET admit card 2020: The admit card for the National Testing Agency (NTA) National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 will not be released on Friday, March 27, 2020. “The NTA will not release the admit card of the NEET UG examination today, as the dates may get postponed due to the situation arising out of coronavirus outbreak,” an official from NTA said.

Earlier, Ministry of Human Resource Development secretary Amit Khare told indianexpress.com that there is no decision taken yet to postpone NEET. “The decision to reschedule the NEET will be taken on the basis of the situation. For now, NEET will be conducted as per schedule on May 3, 2020,” said HRD secretary.

The candidates can download the hall ticket from the website- ntaneet.nic.in/ntaneet, once released.

A total of 15,93,452 lakh candidates have applied for the exam, with around 33,357 candidates from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

NTA NEET admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘download admit card’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Step 6: Download and take out at least two print outs.

NEET is a three-hour long exam which includes three sections – physics, chemistry and biology.

