NTA NEET admit card 2019 to release today: How to download, what to check on hall ticket

NTA NEET admit card 2019: The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 15, 2019 from 2 pm to 5 pm. This year over 15 lakh candidates had registered for the exam, as per the NTA. The examinees can download NEET admit card from the official website - ntaneet.nic.in

 NTA NEET admit card 2019: NEET 2019 hall tickets can be downloaded from ntaneet.nic.in. (Representational Image)

NTA NEET admit card 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will today release the admit card or hall ticket for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) — a nation-wide exam for admission to medical and related courses in India and abroad. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam can download the same from the official website ntaneet.nic.in. The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 15, 2019 from 2 pm to 5 pm.

This year over 15 lakh candidates had registered for the exam, as per the NTA. The exam is mandatory for Indian candidates seeking admissions in foreign medical colleges as well.

NTA NEET admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntaneet.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link ‘download admit card’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using the registration number
Step 5: Admit card will appear

Step 6: Download and take out 2 print outs.

NTA NEET admit card 2019: What to check on hall ticket

Candidates need to check admit card carefully and in case of any issue or error, they need to contact NTA.

Roll number
Name of candidates
Father’s / guardian’s name
Category
Sub-category
Photograph
Signature
Date of birth
Language of question paper
Name and address of examination Centre allotted

Candidates need to download the admit card and take print out. No one will be allowed to enter the exam hall without a valid admit card, as per the official notification. When candidate will download the admit card, a copy of the same in PDF format will also be emailed to their registered email id.

NEET UG 2019: Paper pattern
The NEET is a three-hour long exam which includes three sections – physics, chemistry and biology.

Of the total 180 questions, 90 would be from biology and 45 each from physics and chemistry. Preparation syllabus includes the whole of Class 11 and 12 standard NCERT textbooks in the respective subjects. Every correct answer would fetch you plus four marks and every incorrect answer results in a negative mark. Questions that are not attempted do not have any penalty marks. So, choose your battles wisely, if you do not know a question for sure, do not mark it.

