NTA NEET admit card 2019 release date and time

NEET admit card 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card or hall ticket for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 on its official website, ntaneet.nic.in on Monday (April 15), according to the official notification. The online submission for the same have ended and the exam will is scheduled to be conducted on May 5, 2019.

This year, over 15 lakh have applied for the nation-wide competitive exam for admission to medical courses in the country and abroad. Last year, 13 lakh candidates appeared for NEET. This year, the government has made NEET mandatory for Indian students to study medicine abroad as well, and the number of candidates was, therefore, expected to go higher.

NEET admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘download admit card’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using registration number

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download the admit card and take print out. No one will be allowed to enter the exam hall without a valid admit card, as per the official notification. When candidate will download the admit card, a copy of the same in PDF format will also be emailed to their registered email id.

Since the NEET UG exam will be conducted in paper-pen based mode, the NTA is looking at outsourcing exam centres for the same. According to an official statement, NTA needs a total of 3,000 test centres to accommodate these applicants. The exam-conducting body has stated in the release, “There is a need of more than 3,000 centres across the country”. Read entire story here.