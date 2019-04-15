NEET admit card 2019 LIVE updates: NTA to release Hall ticket soon

NEET admit card 2019 LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility-Entrance-Test (NEET) on May 5, admit cards of which will be out today at ntaneet.nic.in. On behalf of the Medical Council of India (MCI), the NEET was earlier conducted by the CBSE which now is being conducted by the newly established NTA.
The NEET admit cards contains important details including exam centre location, shift, name, photo, address among others. The students have to ensure that NEET admit card carries all correct information. In case it does not, make sure to contact the NTA.
The only items which the candidates are allowed to carry inside the examination hall are the admit card with a passport size photograph affixed on it. One passport sized photograph will also be required to be affixed on the attendance sheet.
Syllabus of NCERT
The vast syllabus of NEET is covered in NCERT textbooks. In order to ensure that you do not miss anything, you should pay attention to all the lines in the book. Make your own notes as reading all the lines during revision is difficult.
Be realistic in setting goals for NEET
Say for example you make a timetable where you are studying 15 hours a day. However, before that day you were studying only 4 hours a day. Then this scenario will not be feasible and your plans will fall apart. Of course, preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test will mean pushing yourself, but plan that in such a way that you know can be done.
Make a proper time table for NEET preparation
In the weekly timetable, write down all the topics and things you need to cover. For example, it can be that you wish to cover 3 chapters each of physics, chemistry, biology, and attempt 1 mock test, 1 previous year question paper.
In the daily timetable, you should have a clear outline of what activity you have to do every day. Keep your routine in mind while making it. That is, consider your waking schedule, your tuitions or coaching, and other things. Make the daily timetable once and stick to it.
NEET 2019: Solve previous year question papers
This is the first time that NTA shall conduct the national level medical entrance exam. However, this change in exam conducting body is not likely to impact the level of paper. So solving past year papers is crucial to accomplishing 3 things – being mentally prepared of the level of exam, improving speed and accuracy, getting a chance to work on your strong and weak areas before the exam.
How to prepare for NEET 2019
NEET Mock Tests
Practising mock tests helps you understand the standard of test, exam pattern: Physics – 45 questions, Chemistry – 45 questions, Biology – 90 questions. After every mock test, one should check the answers and do a self-analysis of strengths and weaknesses.
NEET UG exam to be conducted in paper-pen mode
The NEET UG exam will be conducted in paper-pen based mode. According to an official statement, NTA needs a total of 3,000 test centres to accommodate these applicants.
Over 15 lakh candidates registered for NEET
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has received over 15 lakh applications for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 for admission to medical courses in the country and abroad.
Last year, 13 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. This year, the government has made NEET mandatory for Indian students to study medicine abroad as well, and the number of candidates was, therefore, expected to go higher.
NEET admit card 2019: What to check?
The Admit Card will bear the candidate’s Roll Number, Name, Father’s Name, Category, Sub-Category, Photograph, Signature, Date of Birth, Language of Question Paper with Name and Address of examination Centre allotted on the hall ticket. In case any information is not written or is mentioned wrong, candidates need to get in touch with the NTA.
NTA NEET 2019 admit card to be available online only
When candidates will download the admit card, a copy of the same in PDF format will also be emailed to them on their registered email id. Other than that no personal communication regarding the hall ticket will be done by the NTA hence downloading the admit card is the only way to get the admit card for the exam.
