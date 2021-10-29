scorecardresearch
Friday, October 29, 2021
NTA NEET 2021 Result LIVE Updates: Result likely today, check cut-off and counselling schedule updates

NEET result 2021 Latest Updates: The result will be declared on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Once the NEET UG 2021 result has been declared, the national and state-level counselling authorities will conduct counselling.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: October 29, 2021 2:12:02 pm
NEET 2021, NEET UG result 2021The result will be declared on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

NEET result 2021 latest news live: National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the results for NEET-UG 2021 exam. The Supreme Court stayed the Bombay High Court’s recent order asking the NTA not to declare the NEET results and conduct re-examination for two aspirants whose question papers and OMR sheets had got mixed up at a centre in Maharashtra.

The exam was conducted on September 12 and over 16 lakh students appeared in the medical entrance test. The result will be declared on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in

The result of NEET will be announced in the form of a scorecard and details related to score, percentile score, cut-off, all India rank, etc are mentioned on the scorecard. Admission in the undergraduate medical courses in India is granted based on the rank secured in NEET-UG exam.

Read |NEET-UG 2021: All you need to know about Kerala medical admission process and cut-off

Once the NEET UG 2021 result has been declared, the national and state-level counselling authorities will conduct counselling. MCC holds counselling to fill 15 per cent of all India quota seats, whereas, rest of the 85 per cent seats are filled via state counselling.

This year, the number of cities where the examination is conducted was increased from 155 to 202. The number of examination centres was also be increased from 3,862 used in 2020. In a first, the exam was also held at a centre each in Dubai and Kuwait.

Live Blog

NEET UG 2021 result LIVE Updates: Check result at neet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in

14:12 (IST)29 Oct 2021
How to check NEET 2021 results

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET 2021, neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click “Result – NEET (UG) 2021” link

Step 3: Enter your credentials for the NEET 2021 entrance exam and log in.

Step 4: NEET 2021 results will be displayed

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference after downloading it.

14:04 (IST)29 Oct 2021
NTA likely to release NEET UG 2021 result today

After the SC stay on Bombay HC's order for a hold on NEET UG results, it is likely that NTA may release the NEET-UG 2021 results today. Candidates can check this page for latest updates on the medical entrance exam result

NEET 2021 result The counselling for the medical courses will be announced after the NEET-UG 2021 results are declared. (File photo)

Through NEET 2021, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) provides admission for 15% AIQ seats in government MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BVSc and AH, BSc Nursing courses. Another 85 per cent of seats on state quotas are allocated based on NEET scores, determined by the respective state authorities. Accordingly, admission to private colleges is also handled by state authorities after NEET-UG.

