NTA NEET 2021 Result LIVE Updates: Result likely today, check cut-off and counselling schedule updates

The result will be declared on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

NEET result 2021 latest news live: National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the results for NEET-UG 2021 exam. The Supreme Court stayed the Bombay High Court’s recent order asking the NTA not to declare the NEET results and conduct re-examination for two aspirants whose question papers and OMR sheets had got mixed up at a centre in Maharashtra.

The exam was conducted on September 12 and over 16 lakh students appeared in the medical entrance test. The result will be declared on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in

The result of NEET will be announced in the form of a scorecard and details related to score, percentile score, cut-off, all India rank, etc are mentioned on the scorecard. Admission in the undergraduate medical courses in India is granted based on the rank secured in NEET-UG exam.

Once the NEET UG 2021 result has been declared, the national and state-level counselling authorities will conduct counselling. MCC holds counselling to fill 15 per cent of all India quota seats, whereas, rest of the 85 per cent seats are filled via state counselling.

This year, the number of cities where the examination is conducted was increased from 155 to 202. The number of examination centres was also be increased from 3,862 used in 2020. In a first, the exam was also held at a centre each in Dubai and Kuwait.