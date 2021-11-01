NTA NEET 2021 Result LIVE Updates: Result to be uploaded by 8 pm

NTA NEET 2021 Result LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started sending the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2021. result to students via email, confirms a senior official. However, the result will be officially announced tonight (around 8-9 pm). Along with the scorecards, the final answer key will also be released. The result will be available at neet.nta.nic.in.

The exam was conducted on September 12 and over 16 lakh students appeared in the medical entrance test. NTA will prepare the all India merit list on the basis of cut-off and marks secured by the candidate. Soon after NEET Result 2021 is declared, the counselling process will begin. Admissions to all seats of undergraduate medical/dental courses will be done through NEET (UG) – 2021. The counselling schedule will be announced soon.

Those who will score more than the cut-off will become eligible for 15 per cent of all India quota counselling. In 15 per cent All India Quota shall only be filled based on NEET 2021 rank and as per the statutory regulation of MCI/NMC/DCI. For the admission to 85 per cent, the states shall conduct individual counselling.

NEET (UG) is a three-hour-long exam of 720 marks divided into 3 sections for granting admission to 83,075 medical, 26,949 dental, 52,720 AYUSH, and 603 veterinary seats in India. Aspirants securing the NEET 2021 qualifying cut-off will be called for participating in NEET 2021 counselling.