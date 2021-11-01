NTA NEET 2021 Result LIVE Updates: Result to be uploaded by 8 pm

NTA NEET 2021 Result LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started sending the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2021. result to students via email, confirms a senior official. However, the result will be officially announced tonight (around 8-9 pm). Along with the scorecards, the final answer key will also be released. The result will be available at neet.nta.nic.in.
The exam was conducted on September 12 and over 16 lakh students appeared in the medical entrance test. NTA will prepare the all India merit list on the basis of cut-off and marks secured by the candidate. Soon after NEET Result 2021 is declared, the counselling process will begin. Admissions to all seats of undergraduate medical/dental courses will be done through NEET (UG) – 2021. The counselling schedule will be announced soon.
Those who will score more than the cut-off will become eligible for 15 per cent of all India quota counselling. In 15 per cent All India Quota shall only be filled based on NEET 2021 rank and as per the statutory regulation of MCI/NMC/DCI. For the admission to 85 per cent, the states shall conduct individual counselling.
NEET (UG) is a three-hour-long exam of 720 marks divided into 3 sections for granting admission to 83,075 medical, 26,949 dental, 52,720 AYUSH, and 603 veterinary seats in India. Aspirants securing the NEET 2021 qualifying cut-off will be called for participating in NEET 2021 counselling.
NEET 2021 scorecard will mention the personal details, overall and subject-wise marks, percentile scores, All India Rank (AIR), qualifying status. Along with that, NEET 2021 cut-off scores will also be declared. Aspirants must secure the minimum NEET cut-off marks to qualify the medical entrance exam.
While several students received their scorecards via email, lakhs are still waiting to either receive the email or the result link on the official website.
Nikhar Bansal of Agra has secured 99.99 percentile by obtaining 715 out of 720 in the NEET UG 2021 exam. The Agra boy is elated with the success. He attributed his entry into the elite list of top percentiles in NEET to his efforts in understanding the concepts, and coaching's strict adherence to their learning schedule.
The NEET 2021 result PDF comprises the details like personal details, subject-wise NEET percentile, total marks, All India Rank (AIR), category rank, 15 per cent all India quota (AIQ) rank, and other details of the candidates.
In the medical entrance exam NEET UG 2021 conducted on September 12, over 16 lakh students appeared for admissions to medical, dental, veterinary and AYUSH seats in India. The scorecards of all these students will be shared by NTA through email whereas a merit list and login link will soon be activated on the website by tonight.
Along with the result and merit list, NTA will also release the final answer key and cut-off marks for the exam. So far, NTA has already announced the cut-off percentile for NEET 2021. For the General and General EWS category, it is 50th percentile. Whereas, for SC /ST/ OBC it is 40th percentile. However, with respect to candidates from the Person with Disability, the cut-off is 45th percentile for Unreserved category and Gen-EWS candidates and 40th percentile for SC /ST/ OBC-NCL candidates.
Although NTA has shared the individual scorecards, it will also release the merit list, official answer key of the NEET-UG exam soon. As per our sources, the result announcement is expected by tonight.
National Testing Agency (NTA) has sent the individual scorecards of candidates on their official email id registered with the agency. To access their scorecard candidates can check their official email used to register for the NEET Exam.