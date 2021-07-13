scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
NTA NEET 2021 Exam Date Live Updates: List of documents required to register for medical entrance test

NTA NEET 2021 Exam Date Live News Updates: NEET aspirants will be able to register for the exam at ntaneet.nic.in from 5 pm on July 13. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 13, 2021 12:24:58 pm
NEET UG 2021, neet registration, neet ug 2021 exam dateNEET-UG 2021 registration to begin at ntaneet.nic.in. File.

NTA NEET 2021 Exam Date Live News Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the registration process for NEET-UG 2021. The Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday announced the new exam dates for the MBBS/BDS entrance exam. As per the latest announcement, the exam will be held on September 12. NEET aspirants will be able to register for the exam at ntaneet.nic.in from 5 pm on July 13.

Read | NEET UG 2021 to be held on September 12

This year, the number of test cities have been increased to ensure social distancing amid Covid. The number of cities has been increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased. There were a total of 3862 centres in 2020.

Candidates need soft copies of relevant documents to apply for the exam. The list includes the candidate’s photograph, signature, left-hand thumb impression, class 10 mark sheet, class 10 passing certificate, class 12 mark sheet, class 12 passing certificate, ID proof (such as Aadhaar Card).

Earlier in April, it was announced that the exam will be held on August 1. However, the exam was postponed due to the coronavirus situation across the country. Last year, the NEET-UG 2020 was conducted on September 13 amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 13.66 lakh candidates had appeared in the exam of whom 7,71,500 qualified.

Live Blog

NEET-UG 2021 Live Updates: How to register at ntaneet.nic.in

12:24 (IST)13 Jul 2021
Aspirants demand NEET to be postponed till October

After the education minister's announcement of the NEET-UG 2021 exam date, students are demanding that the exam should be postponed till October due to speculations about the Covid third wave. The hashtag #PostponeNEETUGtillOctober is trending on social media platforms. 

12:21 (IST)13 Jul 2021
Test cities increased to follow Covid protocols

This year, the number of test cities have been increased to ensure social distancing amid Covid. The number of cities has been increased to 198. In 2020, the medical entrance exam was conducted in 155 cities. 

12:20 (IST)13 Jul 2021
NEET-UG 2021 to be held in September

The Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday announced the new exam dates for the MBBS/BDS entrance exam. As per the latest announcement, the exam will be held on September 12.

NEET-UG 2021, NEET registration, NEET-UG 2021 was earlier scheduled to be held on August 1. Representational image/ file

From the last year, the admissions to MBBS course in 13 All India Institute of Medical Sciences and the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry, are also being made through NEET following the amendment in National Medical Commission Act, 2019.

