NTA NEET 2021 Exam Date Live Updates: List of documents required to register for medical entrance test

NEET-UG 2021 registration to begin at ntaneet.nic.in. File.

NTA NEET 2021 Exam Date Live News Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the registration process for NEET-UG 2021. The Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday announced the new exam dates for the MBBS/BDS entrance exam. As per the latest announcement, the exam will be held on September 12. NEET aspirants will be able to register for the exam at ntaneet.nic.in from 5 pm on July 13.

Read | NEET UG 2021 to be held on September 12

This year, the number of test cities have been increased to ensure social distancing amid Covid. The number of cities has been increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased. There were a total of 3862 centres in 2020.

Candidates need soft copies of relevant documents to apply for the exam. The list includes the candidate’s photograph, signature, left-hand thumb impression, class 10 mark sheet, class 10 passing certificate, class 12 mark sheet, class 12 passing certificate, ID proof (such as Aadhaar Card).

Earlier in April, it was announced that the exam will be held on August 1. However, the exam was postponed due to the coronavirus situation across the country. Last year, the NEET-UG 2020 was conducted on September 13 amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 13.66 lakh candidates had appeared in the exam of whom 7,71,500 qualified.