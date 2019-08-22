NTA NEET UG 2020 to be held on May 3, application process from December 2

NEET UG 2020: The entrance exam for the MBBS/BDS courses in India — National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate courses is going to be held on May 3, 2020 (Sunday). This is the second time the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the NEET. The application process will begin from December 2 and will close on December 31. Interested candidates can apply at — ntaneet.nic.in.

All those candidates who have passed class 12 are eligible to appear for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET UG 2019). The exam will be held in the pen-and-paper mode and from March 27, the applicants can download the NEET admit card. The result for NEET is scheduled to release on June 4.

NEET 2020 exam pattern: NEET is a three-hour long exam which includes three sections – physics, chemistry and biology. Of the total 180 questions, 90 would be from biology and 45 each from physics and chemistry. Preparation syllabus includes the whole of class 11 and 12 standard NCERT textbooks in the respective subjects.

Every correct answer would get plus four marks and every incorrect answer results in a negative mark. Questions that are not attempted do not have any penalty marks.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been set-up by the government of India responsibility of NTA to conduct the entrance test. Competitive entrance exams including NEET UG, JEE, NET etc were earlier conducted by CBSE.

In NEET 2019, record 15 lakh candidates applied and the exam was held on May 5.