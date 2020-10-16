NTA NEET 2020 Result LIVE Updates: Cut-off expected to go higher, here’s of last five years

NTA NEET result LIVE updates 2020: Check at ntaneet.nic.in

NTA NEET 2020 result Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the much-awaited result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 today. The result will include both September 13 and November 14 attempts. Those who have secured 50 percentile or above are considered successful, however, seats in medical and dental colleges are offered based on merit-based counselling. The counselling will be held by the National Medical Commission (NMC) which has replaced the Medical Council of India (MCI).

This year, over 14.37 lakh candidates appeared for the medical entrance exam on September 13 despite the pandemic. While the rest of the students were given a chance to appear for it in the special exam. Candidates can check their results at nta.ac.in or ntaneet.nic.in. Students will have to enter their roll number mentioned on the admit card to check the result.

While the national rank list will be released, state-based colleges will also release their own cut-off. Since last year, top medical colleges AIIMS and JIPMER are also accepting students based on the NEET score. Earlier, they used to have their own entrance test. Every medical college has 15 per cent seats reserved under the All India quota (AIQ) which are filled centrally while the rest are filled by the respective state.