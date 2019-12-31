NTA NEET 2020: Registration process to close today, check exam pattern

NTA NEET 2020 will be held in pen and paper mode on May 3 from 2 pm to 5 pm NTA NEET 2020 will be held in pen and paper mode on May 3 from 2 pm to 5 pm

NTA NEET 2020: The registration process for the National Testing Agency (NTA) National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be closed on Tuesday, December 31. The candidates can apply through the website- ntaneet.nic.in. The NEET examination will be held in a pen-and-paper mode on May 3 from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The online window to edit the application form will be open from January 15 to 31, 2020. It is to be noted that only limited changes or corrections will be allowed, hence, one needs to fill the form properly at first attempt. This year, the NEET would be the single-window exam for admission to all the medical college in India.

NEET 2020: Exam pattern

While the exam will be valid for more number of colleges than before, the NEET (UG) 2020 has not changed its exam pattern as compared to the previous years. NEET 2020 question paper will consist of 180 multiple-choice questions (MCQ), each question will have four options with the single correct answer. It will cover physics, chemistry and biology — botany and zoology.

To qualify NEET, the eligibility criteria is 50th percentile or 701 to 134 marks. For reserved category candidates, the eligibility criterion is 40 percentile. For physically handicapped (PH) candidates, the qualifying marks were 45th percentile.

The online window to submit the application fee will be closed on January 1, 2020. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1500, for EWS and OBC-NCL candidates will have to pay Rs 1400. For Sc, ST, PWD and transgender will have to pay Rs 800.

