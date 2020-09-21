NTA NEET 2020: List of top medical colleges, cut-off last year

NTA NEET 2020: List of top medical colleges in India

NTA NEET 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted NEET on September 13 in the offline mode. After the conclusion of the exam, candidates must now be looking for the top medical colleges and their admission chances in these colleges. A list of top government medical colleges along with their NIRF 2020 ranking and their cut-offs has been mentioned below.

National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) is an initiative of the Ministry of Education to rank all institutes of higher education. NIRF rankings 2020 for medical colleges have already been released by the Ministry of Education. Candidates can know about the top medical colleges in the country based on these NIRF rankings.

Top government medical colleges and NEET 2019 cut-off

AIIMS and JIPMER institutes used to conduct their own entrance examinations until last year. From this year onwards, admission into the MBBS courses offered by AIIMS and JIPMER will be done on the basis of NEET scores.

Candidates can check the NEET 2019 cut-off marks for admission into the 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 85 per cent state quota seats in government medical colleges from the table above. From the previous year’s cut-off, candidates can have an idea about their admission chances in colleges.

NTA will be releasing the NEET 2020 official answer key soon. The result is expected to be declared in the first week of October.

