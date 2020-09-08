NTA NEET 2020: Last week’s preparation tips and tricks

NEET 2020: Check last minute preparation tips and tricks

NTA NEET 2020: The medical entrance- National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be conducted on September 13. The admit cards for NEET are already available at ntaneet.nic.in and candidates must be ready for the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) before appearing for the exam. Scoring above 600 in the exam can make it to some of the best medical colleges in India. Hence, here is the last week’s revision strategy to get upto 600+ score in NEET.

NEET 2020: Preparation tips and tricks

Solve one previous year paper: Solving NEET previous year papers and mock tests increases speed and accuracy. Previous year question papers help students to understand the paper pattern, level, etc.

Whereas, mock tests provided the exact exam day environment. It is advised that after solving the previous year paper or mock test, candidates cross-check answers via NEET 2020 answer key.

By hard learn biology from NCERT: In the last week, to prepare for Biology ensure that the entire syllabus of NEET 2020 is revised. To do so, thoroughly read all the chapters from NCERT book. Leave no chapter unread. While reading one can also make small notes of important topics, definitions etc. This will help you to retain whatever you have prepared to date until the exam day.

NCERT revision for all sections daily: Four to six hours daily must be given to NCERT revision. Two hours each for the three sections — physics, chemistry and biology. Though biology is one of the main subjects in the exam but physics and chemistry is equally important.

Focus on your strength: Now is not the time to worry about what has not been done or what has yet not been prepared. In NEET, candidates have to play with their strengths. Therefore, keep revising the chapters that are strong and do not spend too much time on the weaker chapters. For the weak chapters try to focus on the important topics only and leave the rest of it.

Extra edge: For physics and chemistry solve the last 12 years JEE Main papers too. Many past examinees say that many questions in physics and chemistry come from past year papers. For biology, revise the important questions and topics that are asked in the exam the most. This will give an extra edge to the revision of NEET 2020.

Stay away from distractions: The candidates who took JEE main 2020 examinations from September 1 to 6 said that they had no trouble at the exam hall. All COVID-19 precautions and SOPs were perfect by NTA. The only problem that they had to deal with was distraction before the exams regarding the postponement and other news.

Thus, NEET aspirants can learn from the JEE Main aspirants, and must only focus on preparations. Stay away from social media and any rumor. Just be aware of any latest update for the exam that is official and reliable.

