NTA NEET 2020: Know answer key, result release expected date

NTA NEET 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will most likely release the NEET official answer key by September 28. The result of this national level examination will be declared by October 12. The official answer key and result will be released on the official website ntaneet.nic.in. NEET 2020 exam was conducted on September 13 in the offline mode by NTA and now the test-takers are eagerly waiting for the release of official answer keys and results.

NEET 2020 official answer key

Once the NEET 2020 official answer key is released on September 28 by NTA, candidates can use the same to calculate their probable marks in the NEET exam. The OMR sheet of the candidates are also expected to be released with the NEET answer key. Once candidates know their scores, they can estimate their chances of admissions in the medical/ dental colleges of their preference.

To download the answer key, candidates will have to visit the official website and log in using their application number and password. An option to challenge the answer key will also be provided to the candidates within a specific time frame.

NEET 2020 result

NTA will declare the NEET 2020 result by October 12 in the online mode. Candidates can check the result from the official website –ntaneet.nic.in. To check the result, candidates will have to enter their NEET roll number, date of birth, and security pin displayed on the screen.

NEET results will be released in the form of a scorecard mentioning the All India rank, marks as well as the percentile secured by the candidates and other details. Qualifying cut-off will also be declared along with the exam result and this will be denoted along with the qualifying status of the students.

