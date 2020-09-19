NTA NEET 2020 official answer key to be released soon, here’s how to check

TS EAMCET answer key released (Representational image)

NTA NEET answer key 2020: National Testing Agency (NTA) has conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-2020 on September 13. The students are now waiting for the result of NEET 2020. However, before announcing the result, NTA will release the official answer key, question paper, and response sheet. All three will be released at ntaneet.nic.in.

To download the NEET 2020 answer key, response sheet / OMR sheet and question paper candidates have to visit the official website. Then the candidates need to find the link for the answer key, OMR display, and question paper. On clicking the link, the login window will open. Here the candidates have to enter the NEET application number and password. In the dashboard, candidates can see the links for answer key, question paper, and OMR sheets.

Using the answer key and OMR sheet candidates can check how many correct and wrong attempts they have marked in the exam. The NEET OMR sheet has the responses marked by the candidates on the exam day. While the answer key has the correct answer to all questions asked in the exam. Comparing both, one can get their number of correct and incorrect answers, as well as, the estimate scores.

The NEET 2020 answer key and OMR sheet are open for challenges. If a candidate finds any incorrect answer in the answer key and OMR, they can submit representation against it. After candidates submit the objection, NTA verifies the responses again and if the same is found correct / true, changes are made in the key. The updated answer key is the final key and based on it the result is prepared.

Around 15 lakh candidates appeared for NEET in offline mode in many centres across the nation. Since the exam was held offline, the preparation of answer keys and results takes time.

Usually, the result of NEET releases a month after the exam. Last year, the exam was held on May 5 and the result was declared on June 5. If the trends of last year are followed, then it can be expected that this year the result can be out by October 13. However, this year the session has already been delayed. So, there are chances that the result might be out soon.

National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET)was conducted for admission of candidates into MBBS / BDS / Ayush courses and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/ recognised medical/ dental and other colleges in India. This includes Institutions authorised under an Act of Parliament i.e. AIIMS and JIPMER Puducherry.

It is the most popular medical entrance exam in India. Through NEET, 100 per cent of seats are filled for MBBS. Around 12 to 13 lakh candidates apply for it to get admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS, and BHMS courses.

