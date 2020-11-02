NEET 2020: First round counselling process ends today, check allotment result dates

NEET 2020: The registration process for the first round of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 counselling process will be closed today. Students who have not registered for the counselling process can do the same at mcc.nic.in. The registration, payment, and choice filling process will be closed at 3 pm, while candidates can make payment till 7 pm.
Following the first round of counselling, the seat allotment result will be released on November 5. The candidates can report to the institution from November 6 to 12.
READ | Meet NEET topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab
Since the counselling is being held online, no special documents will be needed at time of registration, however, the following documents will be needed at time of reporting at the institute –
— Admit card issued by NTA
Read | Unhappy with your NEET result? Here’s what to do
— Result/ Rank letter
— Date of birth certificate (class 10 would also do)
— Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates
READ | List of top 10 medical colleges in India
— Eight passports sized photographs
— Provisional allotment letter
— Identity proof
— Reservation certificate, as applicable.
READ | Here’s why NEET AIR 2 Akanksha Singh missed rank 1
NEET 2020: How to register for counselling
Step 1: Register for counselling, make payment
Step 2: Fill and lock college and course of choice
Step 3: Process seat allotment
Step 4: Result of seat allotment
Step 5: Accept/ Reject Seat
Step 6: Those who accept seats need to report for document verification
Step 7: Counselling starts for vacant seats.
Emerging courses in medicine | healthcare engineer | virology | pharmacy and business marketing
Meanwhile, both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have released the rank lists for NEET. The cut-off for both the medical colleges remain same- general category — 147 marks, physically handicapped- 129 marks and OBC/ SC/ ST- 113 marks. A total of 7,71,500 candidates have qualified NEET this year, the result of which was released on October 16.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.