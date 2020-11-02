NEET 2020: First round counselling process ends today, check allotment result dates

NEET 2020: Apply for first round of counselling at mcc.nic.in. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

NEET 2020: The registration process for the first round of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 counselling process will be closed today. Students who have not registered for the counselling process can do the same at mcc.nic.in. The registration, payment, and choice filling process will be closed at 3 pm, while candidates can make payment till 7 pm.

Following the first round of counselling, the seat allotment result will be released on November 5. The candidates can report to the institution from November 6 to 12.

Since the counselling is being held online, no special documents will be needed at time of registration, however, the following documents will be needed at time of reporting at the institute –

— Admit card issued by NTA

— Result/ Rank letter

— Date of birth certificate (class 10 would also do)

— Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates

— Eight passports sized photographs

— Provisional allotment letter

— Identity proof

— Reservation certificate, as applicable.

NEET 2020: How to register for counselling

Step 1: Register for counselling, make payment

Step 2: Fill and lock college and course of choice

Step 3: Process seat allotment

Step 4: Result of seat allotment

Step 5: Accept/ Reject Seat

Step 6: Those who accept seats need to report for document verification

Step 7: Counselling starts for vacant seats.

Meanwhile, both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have released the rank lists for NEET. The cut-off for both the medical colleges remain same- general category — 147 marks, physically handicapped- 129 marks and OBC/ SC/ ST- 113 marks. A total of 7,71,500 candidates have qualified NEET this year, the result of which was released on October 16.

