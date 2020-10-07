NTA NEET 2020 final answer key to be released soon, result next week

NTA NEET Result 2020: Final answer key will be available at ntaneet.nic.in. File

NTA NEET Result 2020: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET final answer key after the re-evaluation of challenged answers. NTA released the OMR sheet on October 5, and also provided an option to challenge the responses.

NEET OMR challenge process was available till 6 pm of October 7. NEET test-takers are now eagerly waiting for the final answer key and the exam result which will be released in online mode on the official website ntaneet.nic.in.

A link to download the final answer key will be available on the official website for all exam codes.

To check the NEET result, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Login to the applicant portal by entering the NEET roll number, date of birth and security pin

Step 3: The result will be then displayed on the screen.

NEET result will be released in the form of a scorecard mentioning the All India rank, category rank, marks scored by the candidates.

NTA concluded the NEET exam on September 13 in offline mode. The exam result is expected to be announced on or before October 12. Admission into MBBS,BDS, AYUSH, BVSc & AH courses will be on the basis of NEET scores/ ranks.

