NTA NEET 2020: Check expected cut-off for colleges state-wise, admission process

NTA NEET 2020: NEET counselling for 85 per cent state quota seats in government medical/ dental colleges and for 100 per cent seats in private colleges of the state is conducted by the respective state counselling authorities. Counselling for admission to all the seats in Jammu and Kashmir will be conducted by the state authority.

Eligibility criteria

In order to get admission, candidates must have qualified the NEET exam. Every state declares its own eligibility criteria norms. NEET qualified candidates must fulfil the eligibility criteria as prescribed by the counselling authority of each state. Some state requires the student to be a domicile of that state while others have different criteria.

NEET cut-off for state quota admissions

Cut-off of any college is the rank of the last person who gets admission in that college. Cut-off varies every year from college to college depending on many factors such as the difficulty level for the exam, number of candidates applying for admission, category, and others.

The cut-off for admission into 85 per cent seats in government colleges and seats in private colleges is declared by the respective state authorities of each state.

NEET 2020 state admission process

The basic admission process is similar for each state

Registration: NEET qualified candidates will have to register with the state counselling authority. In the registration process, candidates will have to provide their basic details such as personal, academic and other asked details. It is mandatory for the candidates to apply for the counselling.

Merit list: The counselling authority of each state declares the merit list. Merit list includes the state rank of all the candidates who have registered with the state counselling authority.

Counselling and seat allotment: The authorities release the seat allotment list on the basis of the preferences marked by the candidates. Generally, two rounds of counselling are conducted for admission purposes. Some states also conduct mop-up rounds depending on the vacancies.

State counselling authorities usually begin the counselling process after the all India counselling process has been started by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Some states like Kerala releases the application form before.

