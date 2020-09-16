NTA NEET 2020: Check cut-off for reserved category students, admission process

Students appeared at the exam following strict COVID-19 guidelines. Express photo by Gurmeet Singh

NEET 2020: The Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the NEET counselling for admission. The counselling will be conducted in online mode. Only NEET 2020 qualified candidates will be eligible to participate in the counselling.

Three rounds of counselling will be organised including a mop-up round. This round counselling is only conducted for deemed/ central university and ESIC college admissions for vacant seats.

Recommended: [Check your admission chances in Govt. & Private MBBS, BDS colleges through NEET Score] Start Here – NEET 2020 College Predictor]

DGHS on behalf of MCC conducts the counselling for:

– 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government medical/dental colleges

– All MBBS/BDS seats in central and deemed universities

READ | How to use NEET rank predictor tool?

– Seats in AIIMS and JIPMER

– IP quota seats in ESIC colleges

– Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC)- conducted by MCC and AFMC, Pune

Read | Ticked off by NEP, private institutes form group to standarise ‘coaching culture’

NEET 2020 counselling: Eligibility criteria

Candidates should have qualified entrance exam by achieving prerequisite NEET minimum cut-off percentile to be eligible for the admission process. Aspirants will have to complete the registration on the official website- mcc.nic.in to be eligible for counselling.

READ | NEET 2020 exam analysis: ‘Paper easy, follows NCERT pattern,’ say students

NEET 2020 counselling criteria for central universities

Banaras Hindu University (BHU): All the NEET qualified candidates who are eligible for counselling will also be eligible for BHU counselling for admission into the university.

Read | NEET 2020: How to download unofficial answer key, calculate scores

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU): Candidates who have studied from the University’s school from the last three years will have 50 per cent institutional reservation. All NEET qualified candidates will be eligible for the remaining 50 per cent seats.

Delhi University: Colleges of Delhi university contribute 15 per cent seats to All India quota and the candidates who have studies class 11th and 12th in Delhi will only be eligible for the rest 85 per cent institutional quota seats.

NEET 2020 Counselling: Step-wise process

Step 1: Registration- NEET qualified candidates will have to register themselves on the official website mcc.nic.in. During registration, they will be required to fill their personal, academic, NEET result, contact and other asked details.

Step 2: Counselling fee payment- For successful registration process, candidates will have to pay a non-refundable registration and a refundable tuition fee. The registration fee for General category is Rs. 1000, while that for SC/ST/OBC, it is Rs. 500.

Step 3: Choice filling and locking – After registration, candidates will be given the opportunity to provide their preferences of colleges and courses in which they wish to get admission. Seats will be allotted to the candidate on the basis of preferences marked by them.

MEET JEE MAIN toppers | Girls should aim higher, says JEE Main 2020 female topper | Tricity’s JEE topper is a boy from Amritsar | Vadodara boy only one from Gujarat to score 100 percentile | Mumbai boy scores 100 percentile in JEE Main, tops from state | My competition is with my IITian brother, says Haryana topper

Step 4: Seat Allotment – On the basis of choices filled, seats available, NEET rank, reservation criteria and other factors, the seat allotment list will be released after each round of counselling.

Step 5: Reporting to the allotted college – Candidates who will get a seat must have to report to the allotted college on or before the stipulated date and time. They will also have to carry all the required documents to the college for verification.

NEET cut-off

NEET cut-off for admission is the last rank at which the candidate will be granted admission to a particular medical/ dental college. The cut-off changes every year depending on several factors. NEET 2020 cut-off will be declared along with the result. However, candidates can check the previous year’s NEET cut-off of top 10 medical colleges for reference.

NEET 2019 cut-off for top 10 medical colleges

To check previous years’ cut-off and admission analysis of all MBBS/ BDS colleges, candidates can use NEET 2020 college predictor tool using the link provided above.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd