NTA NEET 2020: Check cut-off for MBBS admission in Karnataka

NTA NEET 2020: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA), Bangalore is responsible for Karnataka MBBS/ BDS admissions on the basis of only NEET scores. KEA will release the application form on the official website which is kea.kar.nic.in and candidates must register themselves here for admissions.

KEA will release the cut-off for admission into the 85 per cent state quota seats in government colleges and all the seats in private colleges medical/ dental colleges of the state for each round along with the allotment details. The cut-off for 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges will be declared by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

Factors determining NEET cut-off

Various factors are considered while determining the NEET cut-off for admission. A few factors are mentioned below:

– Difficulty level of the NEET exam

– Total seats available in the college

– Number of candidates applying for admission

– Previous years’ cut-off

Since NEET cut-off for Karnataka will be declared during the counselling process, candidates can meanwhile refer to the previous years’ cut-off. Having an idea about the past years’ cut-off will also help in the choice filling process to submit the preferences accordingly.

NEET Karnataka cut-off (MBBS) 2019 for 85% state quota seats

NEET Karnataka cut-off (BDS) 2019 for 85% state quota seats

To check the admission chances and the cut-off of MBBS/ BDS course offered by colleges in Karnataka, candidates can use the NEET college predictor using the link provided above.

NEET concluded on September 13 in offline mode. The official answer key is expected to be released soon and the result will be declared tentatively by October 12.

