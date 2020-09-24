NTA NEET 2020: Check cut-off, admission process for colleges in Tamil Nadu

NEET 2020: Check admission process for colleges in Tamil Nadu. Representational image/ file

NTA NEET 2020: Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu will be releasing the NEET cut-off 2020 of Tamil Nadu. The cut-off for 15 per cent all India quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges will be released by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Recommended: [Check your admission chances in Govt. & Private MBBS, BDS colleges through NEET score] Start Here – NEET 2020 College Predictor]

The cut-off for 85 per cent state quota seats in government colleges and 100 per cent seats in private medical/ dental colleges of the state will be declared by DME, Tamil Nadu.

Read | Family of terror attack victims to get quota in MBBS, BDS admissions

NEET cut-off for Tamil Nadu is the rank and its corresponding scores of the last candidate who gets admission in the MBBS/ BDS course of any college. Every year, the cut-off is determined after considering some factors which are:

– Difficulty level of the exam

– Availability of seats

– Number of candidates

– Category of the candidate

NEET 2020 | Check expected cut-off for colleges state-wise, admission process | How to use rank predictor tool? | Know the expected cut-off | How to download unofficial NEET answer key | List of top 10 medical colleges in India

Since the NEET 2020 cut-off for Tamil Nadu will be declared during the counselling process, candidates can meanwhile refer to the previous years’ cut-off to have an idea about their admission chances in MBBS/ BDS courses.

Tamil Nadu MBBS cut-off for 15 per cent all India quota

Tamil Nadu BDS cut-off for 15 per cent all India quota

Tamil Nadu MBBS cutoff for 85 per cent state quota seats

Tamil Nadu BDS cutoff for 85% state quota seats

Ranks mentioned in the table above are the state ranks and their corresponding scores for government quota seats.

To check the admission chances and the cut-off of all the medical/dental colleges in Tamil Nadu, candidates can use the NEET 2020 college predictor using the link provided above.

Tamil Nadu MBBS admission process

DME, Tamil Nadu will conduct the counselling process for admission into the MBBS and BDS seats offered by colleges in the state. Admission process will start after the declaration of the NEET 2020 result in the online mode. Candidates should check the complete eligibility criteria before applying for admission.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd