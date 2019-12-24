Want to crack NEET 2020? Here’s the list of books to boost your preparation

NEET 2020 on May 3 (Representational image) NEET 2020 on May 3 (Representational image)

NEET 2020: The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) — the single window entrance exam for Indian students to enrol in undergraduate-level medical or dental programmes in India or abroad is around the corner. Last year, over 15 lakh candidates applied for the exam. This year JIPMER and AIIMS will also enrol students through NEET, till last year the two were conducting their own entrance examination.

With the government making NEET mandatory for JIPMER and AIIMS too, the number of application is likely to rise. Therefore, NEET 2020 is expected to be more competitive than last year. If aspirants want to stay ahead, they need to start focused studies right from the beginning. Here is the list of books recommended by experts –

Navin C Joshi, Academic head and VP (JEE and NEET) at Gradeup suggested

For Biology, you opt for NCERT Biology Booster by Shri Balaji Publications and NCERT Fingertips by MTG Editorial board for covering a range of topics in less time. Some of the topics covered under these books are not covered in NCERT.

For Physical chemistry, Chemistry for NEET by Cengage Publications is a good choice. It explains the theory section in a precise manner. Organic chemistry by Morrison and Boyd is recommended for conceptual clarity. For understanding all group member theories in Inorganic Chemistry, GRB Concept of Inorganic Chemistry by OP Tandon is an ideal option.

In Physics, concepts of Physics by HC Verma can be referred to for advance problem solving and conceptual clarity. Scoring good marks in physics is all about solving practice papers daily; 32 Years NEET Chapter-wise & Topic-wise Solved Papers Physics by Disha publications is a book that will make you exam-ready.

Prashant Jain, CEO of Oswaal Books – an educational publisher recommended –

— 32 years Previous Years Paper by Oswaal Books

— Allen Study Material for NEET

— 10 Mock Test for NEET by Career Point.

— 20 Practice Sets NEET by GKP

Consultant General Medicine, Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Howrah, West Bengal, Dr Sougata Roychoudhury recommended the following books:

Examples given in the NCERT are very important to clear one’s basic knowledge. Candidates need to give special focus to Biology sections, some of the books which have the fundamental concepts and are a must-read are – Biology Volume 1 and 2 by Trueman, Objective Biology by Dinesh, and Objective Botany by Ansari.

The application process for NEET 2020 will be closed on December 31. The exam will be held on March 27 and the result will be declared on June 4, 2020. Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) recently clarified that all the candidates are eligible for this quota independent of their choice under the State of Eligibility. “The candidates can fill in any state / UT (eg. state/ UT of their class XII school, Home State/ UT etc.) against this choice,” read the official notification.

