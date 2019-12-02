NTA NEET 2020 application form: Check rule for open school students, upper age limit

NEET UG 2020 application: Check the eligibility criteria here NEET UG 2020 application: Check the eligibility criteria here

NEET UG 2020 Application Form: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the official notification regarding NEET 2020 on Monday, December 2, 2019. The registration for the NEET 2020 will be active at 4 pm. The interested and eligible students can apply for the NEET 2020 at ntaneet.nic.in on or before December 31, 2019, till 11:50 pm.

NEET 2020: Eligibility

The lower age limit is 17 years as on December 31 while it the upper age limit for NEET (UG) is 25 years as on the date of examination. There is an age relaxation of five years for the candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC-NCL category and PwD candidates.

The candidates above 25 years are provisionally permitted to appear and their candidature is subject to the outcome of pending petitions before the Supreme Court.

In Pictures | How to apply for NEET 2020

This year too, the students who have passed their 10+2 from open school or are private candidates are allowed to apply for NEET 2020. However, the candidature of such applicants who have passed the qualifying examinations, that is, 10+2 from National Institute of Open Schooling or State Open Schools or as private candidates from recognised state boards; or with Biology/Biotechnology as an additional subject “shall be allowed but subject to the outcome of Special Leave Petitions/Appeals filed by the Medical Council of India).”

NEET 2020: Important dates

Successful Transaction of Fee through Credit Card/Debit Card/NetBanking/UPI: December 2, 2019 to January 1, 2020

Correction in Particulars: January 15-31, 2020

Admit card: March 27, 2020

Date of examination: May 3, 2020

Declaration of Result on NTA Website: June 4, 2020

NEET 2020: Exam pattern

Students should note that the admission to MBBS course in AIIMS, New Delhi, JIPMER and all AIIMS like institutions will also be made through NEET.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd