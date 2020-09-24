NTA NEET 2020 application correction facility reopens, here’s how to make correction

NEET 2020: The online window to make corrections will be available till September 30. Representational image/ file

NTA NEET 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again re-opened the application correction facility for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020. Though the medical entrance was held on September 13, however, the application is reopened considering the hardships faced by the candidates in making corrections in the online application due to COVID-19 pandemic, NTA mentioned.

The online window to make corrections will be available till September 30. The candidates can make corrections through the official websites — ntaneet.nic.in. The corrections can be made in the particulars in the online application form — mother’s name, father’s name, gender, category, person with disability, state code of eligibility and nationality.

“Correction in the particulars in the online application forms shall be accepted up to 5 pm and submission of fee (if applicable) up to 11.50 pm,” the official notification mentioned.

NEET 2020: How to make correction in application form

Step 1: Visit the official website – ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET button

Step 3: A new window will open, follow it

Step 4: On the new window, click on applicant log-in under ‘links’

Step 5: Log-in using user-id and password and make changes

The NTA also mentioned that is the last chance being provided to the candidates to make corrections in the application form. “No change in the application form will be accepted through fax/ application, including e-mail etc. The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as it is the last chance of correction provided to the candidates. The candidates may also note that the e-mails sent by them earlier for correction may/ may not have been accounted for in their application form. Hence, they are requested to verify their application form very carefully and themselves as it is the last chance of correction being provided to the candidates,” read NTA statement.

The answer key of NEET will be released soon, following which the result will be released. A total of 14.37 lakh, over 85 per cent of a total of 15.9 lakh students appeared for the entrance this year.

The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting ntaneet.nic.in and nta.ac.in for the latest updates. For further clarification related to NEET (UG)-2020, the candidates can also contact at 8700028512, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953, 8882356803.

