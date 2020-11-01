NTA NEET 2020: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana releases UG rank lists

NTA NEET 2020: Check the UG rank lists here. Representational image/ file

NTA NEET 2020: The rank lists for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG candidates for both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been released. Andhra Pradesh’s NTR University of Health Sciences and Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences from Telangana released the merit list of candidates applied from the state for medicine courses.

The cut-off for both the medical colleges remain same- general category- 147 marks, Physically Handicapped- 129 marks, OBC/ SC/ ST- 113 marks.

NEET 2020: How to download UG rank list

Step 1: Visit the official websites of the medical colleges

Step 2: Click on the merit list

Step 3: A pdf file with name of qualified candidates will appear

Step 4: Download, and take a print out.

The candidates who will meet the above cut-off will be eligible for participating in the counselling process under the state quota seats. The qualified candidates can further proceed with the admissions to MBBS, BDS programmes. The merit lists have been prepared on the basis of the marks scored in NEET.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has reserved 7.5 per cent of its seats for government school students in admission in state medical colleges. The 7.5 per cent quota will be ensured for students who have studied from classes 6 to 12 in government schools.

The result for NEET exam was earlier released on October 16.

