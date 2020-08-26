NTA NEET 2020 Admit Card LIVE UPDATES: Hall ticket to release today, check direct link

NEET 2020 is to be held in September 13 (Representational image)

NTA NEET UG 2020 Admit Card LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency will release the admit card of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) today. Over 15.97 lakh candidates who had registered to appear in the UG medical entrance exam can download the hall ticket through the website- ntaneet.nic.in. NEET will be held on September 13.

Last week, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea seeking the postponement of the entrance exam. However, several political parties leaders including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanded to postpone the exams further taking note of the rise in COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency on Tuesday informed the entrance exams will be held following all safety measures. JEE (Main) will be held in over six days – from September 1 to 6 and the hall ticket is available to download at the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

For NEET (UG), the option to change centre cities was given five times, and about 95,000 candidates availed the same. Out of the total of 15,97,433 candidates, 99.87 per cent candidates are being given the first choice of their preferences of the city, claims NTA.

To download NEET admit card, go to the official website mentioned above and click on the ‘download admit card’ link. You will be redirected to a new page. Enter your registered ID and password to log in. The admit card will appear on the screen. Download the same and take a print out for further reference.