Wednesday, August 26, 2020
NTA NEET 2020 Admit Card LIVE UPDATES: Hall ticket to release today, check direct link

NTA NEET Admit Card 2020 at ntaneet.nic.in, nta.ac.in LIVE Updates: Nearly 16 lakh candidates who had registered to appear in the medical based entrance exam can download the hall ticket through the website- ntaneet.nic.in. The entrance exam will be held on September 13

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 26, 2020 11:53:42 am
NEET 2020 is to be held in September 13 (Representational image)

NTA NEET UG 2020 Admit Card LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency will release the admit card of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) today. Over 15.97 lakh candidates who had registered to appear in the UG medical entrance exam can download the hall ticket through the website- ntaneet.nic.in. NEET will be held on September 13.

Last week, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea seeking the postponement of the entrance exam. However, several political parties leaders including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanded to postpone the exams further taking note of the rise in COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency on Tuesday informed the entrance exams will be held following all safety measures. JEE (Main) will be held in over six days – from September 1 to 6 and the hall ticket is available to download at the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

For NEET (UG), the option to change centre cities was given five times, and about 95,000 candidates availed the same. Out of the total of 15,97,433 candidates, 99.87 per cent candidates are being given the first choice of their preferences of the city, claims NTA.

NEET 2020 Admit Card Live: check update in Hindi

To download NEET admit card, go to the official website mentioned above and click on the ‘download admit card’ link. You will be redirected to a new page. Enter your registered ID and password to log in. The admit card will appear on the screen. Download the same and take a print out for further reference.

11:53 (IST)26 Aug 2020
Exams amid pandemic, what do experts feel?

The director of IIT-Delhi in a Facebook post has said that the exams should be held amid precautions. "Personally, I am for conducting these examinations by taking all precautions and following social distancing norms. Lockdown is not a solution to COVID. Lockdown was needed to prepare ourselves better. We cannot be perpetually in lockdown mode. COVID is not going to go away for another 6 months to one year. We all need to get used to this new normal. The earlier we realize that, the better it is for all of us. The last postponement of exams definitely helped us prepare well now," he wrote. IIT-Delhi is conducting JEE Advanced this year.

11:48 (IST)26 Aug 2020
When will NEET admit card be released?

The NEET admit card for nearly 16 lakh candidates is expected to be released today. The NTA in its latest notice issued yesterday late evening stated that while the JEE Main admit card has been released that of NEET will be out "shortly". As per the norm, the admit cards are released about 15 days prior to the exam.

11:37 (IST)26 Aug 2020
NEET 2020 on September 13

After being postponed twice, the medical entrance examination - NEET will be held on September 13. The date of conducting the exam was debated in the Supreme Court as well but the court ruled in favour of holding the exams amid strict precautionary measures.

NTA NEET 2020 applications, neet 2020 application, www.ntaneet.nic.in 2020 applications, neet pdf, neet eligibility, neet exam date NEET 2020 admit card to be released today

NTA NEET 2020 Admit Card Live Updates: The students required to follow the COVID-19 guidelines at the time of appearing for the exam. The students without face mask, and other COVID measures will not be allowed to appear in the exam. The candidates are advised to appear in the hall well before time considering the strict procedure to be followed including careful frisking and checking.

It would be appropriate to do a recce of the examination centre to confirm the location, distance etc to avoid any problem of reaching late

