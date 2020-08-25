NTA NEET 2020 admit card likely to release this week

NEET 2020 Admit Card likely within a week (Representational image)

NTA NEET UG Admit Card 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card or hall ticket for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) this week. The medical undergraduate entrance exam – NEET will be held on September 13 and as per the NTA, the admit card is released 15 days prior to the exam date. Thus students can expect the NEET 2020 admit card to be released between August 29 – September 1.

A total of 15,97,433 candidates have registered to appear for the exam. Of these, the NTA claims to have given the city of first preference to as many as 99.87 per cent of students. This includes 95,000 candidates who had applied for a change in the exam city. NTA had given candidates a choice to change the city from where they wished to appear for the NEET in order to reduce the commute for them amid pandemic.

To ensure social distancing norms during the NEET, the number of exam centres were almost doubled. The exam would be held across almost 6,000 centres.

Along with the admit card, the NTA will also issue ‘Important Instructions for Candidates’ as well as ‘Advisory for Candidates regarding COVID-19’ explaining them about the safety measures taken by the NTA.

In video | How to prepare for NEET

The Supreme Court this year asked the authorities to allow students who want to take NEET to come in Vande Bharat Mission flights. This year, no exam centres will be set-up abroad. Further, no quarantine relaxations were announced for students and hence those who come for an exam might have to fulfill a 14-day quarantine requirement.

Even as the authorities are making arrangements for the exam, several students, academicians, and politicians are against holding of competitive exams with such a high number of students amid a pandemic. Another section of academicians debate that a further delay might lead to loss of a year for students.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd