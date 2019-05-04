NTA NEET 2019 postponed in Odisha due to cyclone Fani, check updates

NTA NEET 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 has been postponed in Odisha due to cyclone Fani. Secretary, Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry, R Subramanyam has announced the same through his official twitter handle.

The exam was scheduled to be conducted tomorrow – May 5, 2019 but now the new dates will be announced for the same. No notice regarding this has been updated on the NTA’s website, yet. NTA is conducting the exam form this year, earlier the Central board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had the charge.

#NEET exam scheduled for 5th May in Odisha postponed as per the request of State Govt working on relief and rehabilitation work in the wake of #FaniCyclone. Revised dates for the exam in Odisha will be announced soon. @DG_NTA @PrakashJavdekar @CMO_Odisha — R. Subrahmanyam (@subrahyd) May 4, 2019

For recent of the candidates, the exam will be conducted as scheduled. The NTA recently has released notice regarding important instructions to follow during NEET 2019. In the NEET 2019, candidates are adviced not wear sleeves or shoes in the exam. Check NEET 2019 dress code instructions here.

Many controversies have surrounded the NEET 2019. Earlier, many candidates had complained that their admit card shows the exam date wrong. Many also said that their exam centres were misspelt as an exam centre in another state.

While the NTA denied any such claims, it released new admit cards and a list of revised exam centres for NEET 2019 just three days ahead of the exam citing the Lok Sabha elections and ‘unavoidable circumstances’ as reasons.

“The concerned candidates have been advised to download their fresh NEET 2019 admit cards which will be available on the NTA website, ntaneet.nic.in,” read the notification. The report-in time for the NEET 2019 also has been changed in many cases.

Over 15 lakh candidates had registered for the NEET 2019. This is an increase from last year’s 13 lakh candidates. The reason behind this is said to be making NEET mandatory for Indian students aspiring to study medicine abroad as well.

The NEET is a three-hour long exam which includes three sections – physics, chemistry and biology. Of the total 180 questions, 90 would be from biology and 45 each from physics and chemistry.