NTA to NEET 2019 aspirants: Follow dress code or report early, check important instructions

NTA NEET 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the conducting body of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 has issued special guidelines for students regarding dress code. As per the rules, aspirants are not allowed to wear shoes in the exam hall. They can only wear slippers or sandals with low heels.

Students also are not allowed to wear clothes with full sleeves. Neither is any customary dress such as a burkha allowed in the exam. As per the rules advertised by the NTA, if any candidate is wearing a customary dress on the exam day, then they need to report much earlier to the exam hall and report about their attire in advance. Such candidates need to be present at the exam hall by 12:30 p.m. on the day of examination.

The NTA has asked NEET 2019 aspirants to wear only light clothes with half sleeves, any other dress or layering and even long sleeves are not permitted at the exam hall. The organising body claims that the same is being done to keep the authenticity of the exam and avoid any misconduct during the exam.

Among other important instructions, candidates need to carry NEET 2019 admit card or hall ticket along with valid id proof to the exam hall for proper checking. The admit card was released recently at the official website, ntaneet.nic.in. Many candidates reported that the admit card states wrong date of exam and some were even given exam centres in different states. While the exam dates were corrected later, the query regarding the exam centre could not be solved. The NTA officials, however, denied any such claims.

This year, over 15 lakh have applied for the nation-wide competitive exam for admission to medical courses in the country and abroad. Last year, 13 lakh candidates appeared for NEET. This year, the government has made NEET mandatory for Indian students to study medicine abroad as well, and the number of candidates was, therefore, expected to go higher.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 5, 2019 at 2 p, and will conclude at 5 pm. Candidates need to report to the exam hall before 1:30 pm. The NEET is a three-hour long exam which includes three sections – physics, chemistry and biology. Of the total 180 questions, 90 would be from biology and 45 each from physics and chemistry.